Multiple Companies Battle House Fire

Thursday, February 27th, 2020, 9:58 am

At 0703, Station 44 and 45, Ambulance 64 and KM6 were dispatched for a house fire in the 100 block of Lincoln Street. Units arrived to find a two-story single-family dwelling with heavy fire showing. Crews encountered heavy fire conditions on both floors with fire extending to the attic. Several handlines were stretched and the fire was contained to the original structure and brought under control in about 90 minutes. Additional resources were called for manpower to assist with overhaul. The fire was being investigated by the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.

– Submitted by Skip Carrow; photos courtesy Jerry Hull, Mike Helmer, Amber Johnson and Gene Shaner

