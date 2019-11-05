Mount Laurel 3-Alarmer

Tuesday, November 5th, 2019, 8:19 pm

Taskforce 36 units were dispatched to a building on fire in the Larchmont section of town. Ladder Company 3615 advised Burlington County Central Communications of a visible column of smoke. Battalion Chief Fox requested all companies in service based on the report. Ladder 3615 arrived to a three-story apartment building with heavy fire on all three floors. Battalion 3603 held the fire at the third alarm. Two dogs were rescued, and one firefighter sustained minor injuries. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by Dave Hernandez

Tags: Dave Hernandez, Mount Laurel 3-Alarmer

