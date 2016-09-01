Motorcyclist Medevac’d

Thursday, September 1st, 2016, 9:57 pm

The North Amityville Fire Company responded to an MVA with a motorcyclist down at Dunbar Street and Parkway Avenue on the night of June 21, 2016. A motorcycle and vehicle collided, throwing the rider off the motorcycle and seriously injuring him. Heavy Rescue 1-7-5, Ambulance 1-7-8 and Utility Truck 1-7-9 responded. Engine 1-7-1 secured an LZ at Northeast Elementary School for a Suffolk County Police helicopter. The motorcyclist was taken to the landing zone and transported to Stony Brook University Hospital by helicopter. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. Second Assistant Chief Benloss was in charge of the operation.

- Fire News photo by Paul Mazza

