Minquadale’s Life Member David E. Kibler

Thursday, January 4th, 2018, 10:56 am

The officers and members mourn the loss of life member and Minquadale Fire Police 22-9, David E. Kibler, who passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2017. Dave will be missed and forever in our hearts.

– Submitted by Minquadale Fire Company

