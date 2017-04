Minquadale Responds on 2-Alarm

Thursday, April 20th, 2017, 8:33 pm

On January 18, 2017, the Minquadale Fire Company responded on a second-alarm assignment. Engine 22-3’s crew operated in exposure D in the attic and on the second and third floors. Crews opened up and extinguished the fire.

– Submitted by Minquadale Fire Company

Tags: Minquadale Fire Company, Minquadale Responds on 2-Alarm

Category: Delaware, Delaware, Emergency Services, Fire, Print Editions, State News