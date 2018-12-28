Millville MVA Ruptures Gas Line, Starts House Fire

Friday, December 28th, 2018, 8:26 am

The City of Millville Fire Department responded to Buck Street on November 28, 2018, at approximately 1440 hours for a report of a vehicle which had struck a building. Firefighters arrived to find a pickup into the side of a multi-story wood frame building of multiple occupancy with heavy fire showing. Command struck a second alarm, bringing mutual aid from the area. Three ladders were used to fight the fire along with numerous handlines. Respond-ing were City of Millville, City of Vineland Ladder 2, Rosen-hayn, Laurel Lake and Gouldtown (coverage), Millville EMS, Millville Police, Cumberland County Fire Police, Cumberland County Fire Coor-dinator. Also assisting at the scene was the Downe Township Fire Department. The vehicle that struck the building was struck by another vehicle, which then struck the building and ruptured the gas meter.

– Fire News photos by Dennis C Sharpe and Ken Badger

