Millsboro’s Granville Holston

Friday, October 12th, 2018, 7:47 am

The Millsboro Fire Company lost its oldest senior member on June 28, 2018, when Granville ‘Bozie’ Holston, 91, passed while in the care of Atlantic Shores Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Bozie was active with the Millsboro VFW Ambulance Service for 40 years until operations passed on to the Millsboro Fire Company. He was a member of Millsboro Fire Company for 66 years and could always be seen around the station even when no longer responding. Bozie was given a full fireman’s funeral officiated by Fire Chaplain Robert ‘Bob’ Hudson. His stories will be missed.

– Submitted by Larry Gum

