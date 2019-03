Millsboro Extrication

Monday, March 11th, 2019, 9:47 pm

Millsboro EMS and Rescue responded to an MVC with extrication on Conaway Road. The driver was treated and transported by Millsboro EMS and SCEMS. Millsboro Fire Police closed the road until the scene was cleared.

– Submitted by Larry Gum

