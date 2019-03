Mill Creek 2-Alarmer

Friday, March 1st, 2019, 7:19 am

On January 15, 2019, Mill Creek responded to a second alarm on Stanton Christiana Road. Pictured (left) are Firefighter Paul Testa and Deputy Chief Brian Warrick advancing one of the initial lines on the fire.

– Submitted by Don Moorhead

