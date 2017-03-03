Military Vets of Farmingville FD Honored

Friday, March 3rd, 2017, 8:14 pm

On November 7, 2016, Suffolk County Legislator Tom Muratore attended the Farmingville Fire Department’s monthly board meeting to recognize members of the department who have served in the military. Through Suffolk County’s Veteran Recognition Program, Legislator Muratore awarded pins and certificates as a special thank you for their dedication and service to our country. “These brave men are heroes on two levels,” stated Legislator Muratore. “Not only have they defended our great nation by serving in the military, but they volunteer as firemen within the community. I cannot thank them enough for their commitment to public safety.”

– Fire News photo provided

Tags: Military Vets of Farmingville FD Honored

Category: Events, Fire Department, Long Island, Long Island, National News, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County