Middletown Township Blaze

Tuesday, December 18th, 2018, 8:20 pm

Firefighters from the Langhorne-Middletown, Penndel, Parkland and Yardley-Makefield battled a dwelling fire on Strawberry Lane in Middletown Township, on November 1, 2018. The Middletown Township Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating.

– Fire News photo by Jeff Goldberg

Tags: Jeff Goldberg, Middletown Township Blaze

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Print Editions, State News