Methuen 3-Alarm

On December 22, 2016, Methuen (MA) firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in below-freezing temperatures in a 3-1/2 story brick, multi-unit apartment building on Ashton Place. Companies arrived to find fire showing from a second floor apartment D side, extending to the apartment above. A second alarm was requested. A lieutenant searching the third floor apartment partially fell through the floor, into a closet on the second floor and a Mayday was transmitted. Firefighters were able to gain entry to the second floor apartment and rescue the trapped firefighter. With heavy fire extending into the common cockloft, a third alarm was requested and firefighters were pulled from the building and went into a defensive attack. The building was said to most likely be a total loss.

