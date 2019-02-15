Memorial Service for Capt. Robert Dayton

Friday, February 15th, 2019, 9:51 pm

Late on the morning of November 25, 2018, the Port Washington Fire Department held a plaque dedication and memorial service in memory of Flower Hill Hose Company Captain Robert ‘Bobby’ Dayton. Dayton was killed on November 26, 1988, while operating at a Main Street apartment fire with reports of people trapped. Captain Dayton led a search and rescue team into the fire but became trapped and went on to run out of air. Attempts to rescue him were unsuccessful due to intense heat and smoke and he was later pronounced at St. Francis Hospital.

The dedication and memorial service was held one day prior to the 30th anniversary of the LODD. The plaque dedication was held on Main Street where the 1988 fire took place. The memorial service that followed the dedication was held at the Lutheran Church on Franklin Avenue.

The plaque will help to ensure that Bobby’s name continues to live on and that his heroic actions are never forgotten. Additional information can be found on the department’s website at pwfd.com/?page_id=567.

– Fire News photos by K2MPhotography.com

