Melville Heavy Rescue Overturn

Sunday, December 3rd, 2017, 8:42 pm

The Melville Fire Department responded to an MVA on Half Hollow Road near Blossom Street on October 4, 2017. Firefighters used heavy rescue tools to remove the windshield and extricate the driver of an SUV, which overturned onto its side. The patient was transported to Huntington Hospital with non-life threatening injuries by the Melville Rescue Squad. Two ambulances, a heavy rescue truck, and paramedic units responded, under the direction of Assistant Chief David Kaplan.

– Fire News photos by Steve Silverman

