Melrose Open House

Sunday, February 26th, 2017, 9:19 am

On October 16, 2016, Melrose (MA) Fire conducted their annual open house. They had pizza, live fire demonstrations, tool demonstrations, meet-and-greets with Melrose’s finest, and the kids (and some adults) even got to climb on the trucks and try on the gear.

– Fire News photos by Tim Gorman

