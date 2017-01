Medford Fire

Thursday, January 19th, 2017, 7:22 pm

On November 20, 2016, the Medford Fire Department was activated for an automatic alarm on Oak Street. Chief 31 arrived to find heavy fire and smoke on the first floor. Mutual aid was called in from North Patchogue and Hagerman.

– Fire News photos by Amanda Coffey

