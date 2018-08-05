McKeesport House Fire Extends, 4 Injured

Sunday, August 5th, 2018, 9:35 am

On June 16, 2018, around 0500, fire crews were dispatched to the 2600 block of Cleveland Street in the City of McKeesport for a house on fire with reported entrapment. Police confirmed a fully involved home with two people trapped in the rear on a roof. Just before fire crews arrived, a five-year-old girl was dropped to safety from the roof and the first arriving crews quickly rescued a woman still trapped. A second alarm was immediately requested. Crews quickly ran into water issues as several fire hydrants failed, so tankers were dispatched. Firefighters tried to contain as much of the fire as they could with the water they had until a water supply was finally established. The original home collapsed and homes on both sides began to catch. With the water supply established, crews began knocking down the bulk of the fire and working the exposures. Four residents were transported to local hospitals with numerous injuries and burns. One home was destroyed, one home sustained heavy fire damage, one home sustained moderate fire damage and three other homes along with several cars also sustained heat damage.

– Fire News photo by First Due Photography

