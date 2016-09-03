MCI Drill

Saturday, September 3rd, 2016, 8:36 pm

Several Town of Glenville and Schenectady County fire departments and EMS agencies took part in a mock air disaster, which was a year in the making. The scenario was the crash of a C-130 cargo plane from neighboring Stratton Air National Guard Base crashing into a residential area near the Mohawk River. Volunteer firefighters were in moulage and several victims were in the water. Fireboats from Niskayuna District 2, Scotia and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office handled that rescue and recovery operation. Victims on land were triaged and transported to Ellis Hospital’s emergency department.

- Fire News photos by Peter R. Barber

