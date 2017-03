MBTA Drill

Sunday, February 26th, 2017, 9:22 am

An October 29, 2016, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority multi-agency drill included firefighters from Arlington and Cambridge. The drill was held at the Alewife Station.

– Fire News photo by Owen Carrigan

