Mays Landing Rollover MVA

Friday, September 16th, 2016, 6:10 am

The Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company along with the Township of Hamilton EMS and Police responded to Mays Landing-Somers Point Road on July 30, 2016, for an MVA with rollover and entrapment. Police and EMS arrived first and requested hydraulic tools for the entrapped. Mays Landing Captain Richard Arroyo arrived and advised responding Mays Landing Engine 1812 of the situation. Mays Landing Assistant Chief Ken Badger, Jr., arrived and established command and had Engine 1812’s crew assist EMS. The lone occupant was removed quickly and taken to the hospital by EMS.

- Fire News photos by Ken Badger and Dennis C. Sharpe

Tags: Dennis C. Sharpe, Mays Landing Rollover MVA

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, New Jersey, New Jersey, Print Editions, State News