Mays Landing MVA

Sunday, May 12th, 2019, 8:12 am

The volunteer fire companies of Mays Landing, Laureldale and Cologne responded to Harding Highway and Cologne Avenue on January 6, 2019, for a report of an MVA with entrapment. Mays Landing Chief Lou DiMartine reported the crash was west of Cologne Avenue at Benchmark Lane. Command also reported the driver had self-extricated. Firefighters cut the battery cables and assisted in clearing the highway. The cause of the crash was under investigation by the Township of Hamilton Police. Also responding were the Township of Hamilton EMS and Atlanticare Paramedics.

– Fire News photo by Ken Badger

Tags: Ken Badger, Mays Landing MVA

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Fire Department, New Jersey, New Jersey, Print Editions, State News