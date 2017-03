Mayday at Dover Fire

Friday, March 24th, 2017, 10:25 pm

On December 6, 2016, Dover firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in North Dover at The Greens at Cedar Chase apartment complex on North DuPont Highway. Two residents and two firefighters were injured.

– Photo by John Lloyd, Jr.

Tags: John Lloyd Jr., Mayday at Dover Fire

Category: Delaware, Delaware, Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Fire, Print Editions, State News