Mauch Chunk Road MVA

Saturday, January 13th, 2018, 8:56 am

Emergency services personnel were dispatched to the 1500 Block of Mauch Chunk Road recently for reports of an accident with rescue. One female was found confined in a vehicle and extricated by firefighters.

– Fire News photo by Dennis Wetherhold, Jr.

