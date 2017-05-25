Mastic Manor House Burns

Thursday, May 25th, 2017, 9:37 pm

On February 5, 2017, the Mastic Fire Department was alerted for an automatic alarm at the Manor House on Montauk Highway in Mastic. Within a few moments, Chief Rudy Sunderman, Jr., arrived and reported a heavy fire and requested mutual aid. The first pumpers stretched multiple handlines, while ladder trucks started to set up tower operations. Mutual aid responded from Center Moriches; Mastic Beach; Brookhaven; Ridge; Yaphank; East Moriches; Bellport; Eastport; and Manorville; and Mastic, Shirley and South Country Ambulances. Two firefighters received minor injuries with one transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital. The Town of Brookhaven responded with heavy equipment to raze the remaining structure, due to the extent of damage.

– Fire News photos by Kevin Conn

