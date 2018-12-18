Massive 7 Alarm Fire Disrupts Downtown Dover Business District

Tuesday, December 18th, 2018, 8:17 pm

A fire, reported around 1529 on October 22, 2018, as a smoke condition in the basement of Barry’s Luncheonette on North Warren Street near Blackwell Street, eventually burned intensely for more than five hours. The fast-moving blaze ripped through the downtown business district, destroying multiple businesses and causing the partial collapse of at least four buildings. When the fire was finally brought under control around 2100, six businesses and 14 apartments were destroyed, leaving 40 people permanently displaced, and 40 others living in nearby units temporarily without homes. Numerous mutual aid departments responded throughout the night and into the following day. Firefighters remained on scene as heavy equipment was used to clear the debris. The Dover Fire Department building was used to temporarily shelter those displaced.

– Fire News photos by Tom Finnegan and PuckStopperPhotography.com

