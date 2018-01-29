Massapequa’s Charles Mackie

Monday, January 29th, 2018, 8:09 pm

The Massapequa Fire Department announced the passing of ex-Captain/ex-Commissioner Charles ‘Chuck’ Mackie who died on October 29, 2017.

Chuck served in the US Air Force in the late 1950s. In May 1966, he joined the Massapequa Fire Department, first as a member of Rescue Company 3, then transferring to Engine Company 1 where he served as Captain in 1974 and 1975. During this time he was also President of the Benevolent Association. In 1985 Chuck was elected as a Massapequa Fire District Commissioner where he served until 1990. Chuck attended the George Steinbrenner School for Baseball Management and coached the department’s softball team from 1978 to 1989.

Chuck’s family has a large presence in the Massapequa Fire Department. His son Charles and granddaughter Kaitlin are firefighters in the department. His wife Linda is a past-President of the Ladies Auxiliary. Another son and granddaughter were also members of the department at one time and two grandchildren are members of the Department’s Explorer Troop.

