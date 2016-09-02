Massapequa HouseFire

Friday, September 2nd, 2016, 6:24 pm

In the early evening hours of June 29, 2016, the Massapequa Fire Department was activated for a house fire on Ocean Avenue. First Assistant Chief Stansberry arrived to find fire in a second-floor bedroom. Chief of Department Beneville and Second Assistant Chief Batt arrived shortly after. Engine 635 arrived and stretched two lines. Ladder 636 searched and vented the house with all searches negative. The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to the one bedroom. One occupant suffered minor burns and was treated at the scene. South Farmingdale responded on mutual aid.

- Fire News photos by Paul Mazza and Ed Tuffy

Tags: Ed Tuffy, Massapequa HouseFire, Paul Mazza

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Fire, Long Island, Long Island, Nassau, Nassau County, Print Editions, State News