Massapequa Comm’l Fire

Thursday, May 25th, 2017, 9:40 pm

On January 20, 2017, after returning from a call, members of the Massapequa Fire Department’s East End noticed smoke coming from across the parking lot of the firehouse. Chief of Department Beneville arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the Lakeview Mortgage building, transmitted a working fire and set up command. Assistant Chiefs Stansberry and Monjardo handled operations. Engines 6314, 6315 and Ladder 636 and 632 arrived and went to work. As members made their way to the roof, heavy fire was showing and, with a large HVAC unit on the roof, the decision was made to pull the crews. A master stream and multiple handlines were operated for the second floor where the fire had extended. It took about an hour to knock down the fire with an extensive overhaul following. Mutual aid was provided by North Massapequa, Levittown, South Farmingdale, Wantagh and Seaford.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza

