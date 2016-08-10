Marple Township Blaze

Wednesday, August 10th, 2016, 6:11 pm

Early on January 15, 2016, companies were dispatched for a structure fire in the area of Ravenscliff Drive. Police arrived to find a three-story end-of-the-row under construction fully involved and extending. They also advised that a large propane tank was an exposure issue. Companies put several handlines and master streams in service and made good progress. Three aerials, five engines and a heavy rescue responded.

- Fire News photo by Frank Wesnoski

Tags: Frank Wesnoski, Marple Township Blaze

