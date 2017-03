Manorville MVA

Friday, March 3rd, 2017, 7:52 pm

On December 17, 2016, the Manorville Fire Department was dispatched for an MVA with entrapment and car fire on Moriches-Middle Island Road at Weeks Avenue. The Ridge Fire Department and Suffolk Police also responded.

– Fire News photos by Jesse Alaimo

Tags: Jesse Alaimo, Manorville MVA

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County