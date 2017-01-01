Lt. Ray Strong Retires From FDNY

Sunday, January 1st, 2017, 12:32 pm

On September 28, 2016, Lt. Ray Strong of FDNY Rescue 4 said farewell to his company as he enters a new chapter in life called “retirement.” Thank you for your 31 years of service and for your unselfish dedication to the citizens of the City of New York and to the FDNY. Enjoy retirement!

-Fire News photos by FirstOnScenePhotos.com and Dennis Whittam

Tags: Dennis Whittam, Lt. Ray Strong Retires From FDNY

Category: Events, Fire Department, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News