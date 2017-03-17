Lower Milford 3-Alarmer

Friday, March 17th, 2017, 9:37 pm

On January 3, 2017, the Lower Milford Township Fire Company, along with several other mutual aid companies, were dispatched to the Dan Schantz Farm and Greenhouse on Spinnerstown Road for a structure fire. Chief 1301 arrived and reported fire venting through the roof and ordered a second alarm. Due to a lack of hydrants in the area, a tanker task force was requested. A third alarm was struck as the fire gained headway and continued to burn through numerous greenhouses as well as a warehouse. Throughout the night additional companies were requested to the scene. Companies from Lehigh, Bucks, Montgomery, Berks and Northampton assisted. Early on January 4, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

– Fire News photo by Dennis Wetherhold, Jr.

