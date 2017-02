Lower Burrell Car Fire

Friday, February 10th, 2017, 8:00 pm

On November 7, 2016, Station 69 (Lower Burrell) was called for a vehicle fire. Crews arrived to find a car fully involved. The engine compartment was popping, and there were small magnesium explosions. Crews quickly extinguished the flames, but the car was a total loss.

– Fire News photo by Steven Matto

Tags: Lower Burrell Car Fire, Steven Matto

