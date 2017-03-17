Long Lay in Edgemont Township

Friday, March 17th, 2017, 9:42 pm

On November 8, 2016, Companies dispatched for a house fire in Edegmont Township (Delaware County). Chief 64 arrived to find a large multi-story, single family dwelling well involved. Crews had a fairly long lay to the hydrant and had poor water pressure. Crews used several handlines and an elevated master stream to control the fire.

– Fire News photo by Frank Wesnoski

