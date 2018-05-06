Long Lay for Gravelly Run Fire

Sunday, May 6th, 2018, 5:04 pm

Mays Landing and Laureldale firefighters were dispatched on January 24, 2018, to Clarktown Road and Franklin Drive in the Gravelly Run section for a report of smoke. Mays Landing Chief Lou DiMartine arrived to find a single-story, single-family wood frame ranch well involved. DiMartine requested mutual aid from Cologne, Mizpah, Scullville and Bargaintown. The fire was located at the end of a long driveway. Crews stretched numerous lines off and firefighters fought a good fight for several hours, but the structure was a total loss. A water shuttle of tenders was performed from a hydrant located at Clarktown and Mays Landing-Somers Point Roads with a Scullville engine filling the tenders.

– Fire News photo by Dennis C. Sharpe

