Lodi Commercial Blaze

Saturday, March 28th, 2020, 1:28 pm

On January 2, 2020, the Lodi Fire Department was dispatched to Main Street for a stove fire. Crews arrived to heavy fire in a large commercial structure that stored both a uniform company and car repair shop. After about 15 minutes of an interior attack, command evacuated crews as heavy fire began to vent from the roof and division 2 windows. Companies transitioned to a defensive attack with two ladder pipes and multiple handlines. Heavy wind and multiple dead hydrants in the area helped fuel the fire and crews had a difficult time gaining the upper hand. Mutual aid came from Wallington, Wood-Ridge, Garfield, Rochelle Park, Maywood, Teaneck, and Hackensack; companies remained on scene throughout the night hitting hot spots.

– Fire News photos by Mark Rosetti

