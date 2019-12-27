LODD: Worcester Fire Lieutenant Jason Menard

Friday, December 27th, 2019, 9:58 am

Worcester Fire Lieutenant Jason Menard died in the line of duty at a fire on Stockholm Street. Lieutenant Menard, age 39, was assigned to Ladder 5, Group 2 at the McKeon Road Fire Station. He had served on the Worcester Fire Department since 2010.

The fire on Stockholm Street was first reported at 0058. Initial reports were for a fire on the second floor, with a baby possibly trapped on the third floor. Four firefighters were transported to a local hospital from the scene. An adult female occupant was transported with serious injuries. All other occupants were accounted for and no other civilian injuries were reported.

“This is an extremely difficult day for the Worcester Fire Department,” said Chief Michael Lavoie. “Lieutenant Menard’s heroic actions saved the life of one of his crew members.”

Lieutenant Menard, leaves behind his wife Tina and three children, and his parents. He was a Worcester resident.

A memorialfFund has been set up for those who would like to help Lieutenant Menard’s family and honor the sacrifice Jason made for others. Donations are now being accepted through the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts Foundation. One hundred percent of the donations collected will go directly to Jason’s family. Donations are being accepted online or can be mailed to: Worcester Fire Department Credit Union, 34 Glennie St., Worcester, MA 01605. Checks should be made payable to: PFFM Foundation c/o The Menard Children’s Fund. The PFFM Foundation is a registered 501c3.

– Fire News photos by Scott LaPrade, Pat Travers and Paul Shea

Tags: LODD: Worcester Fire Lieutenant Jason Menard, Pat Travers and Paul Shea, Scott LaPrade

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Events, Fire, Fire Department, Massachusetts, Print Editions, So. New England, State News