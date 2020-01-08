LODD: North Amityville’s Daryll T. Rollins

Wednesday, January 8th, 2020, 8:10 pm

November 25, 2019, the North Amityville Fire Company laid to rest Chief of Department Daryll T. Rollins who passed away suddenly on November 20, 2019. Chief Rollins was about to begin his second year as Chief of Department at the time of his passing.

After joining the department, Daryll rose through the ranks quickly as a fire officer and had numerous department accomplishments, such as Probationary Member of the Year, twice receiving the North Amityville Fire Company Firefighter of the Year, five times highest percentage for fire calls and five times highest percentage for rescue calls.

Chief Rollins is survived by his mother, daughter, three sisters, one brother, and significant other along with numerous nieces and nephews. Chief Rollins also volunteered his time and services to many organizations to improve the lives of the underprivileged. Many members spoke about the positive impact that Chief Rollins made on their lives and how he guided them the best he could. At his wake and Firematic services, over 800 firefighters came and paid their respects. He will be sorely missed by all those that knew him and served with him in the fire service.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza

