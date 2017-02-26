Live Fire Training in Weston

Sunday, February 26th, 2017, 9:20 am

On October 12 and 13, 2016, Weston (CT) Volunteer Fire Department conducted live fire training at a house that was donated to the department. Evolutions consisted of transitional fire attack (interior and exterior), kitchen fires, bedroom fires, garage fires, and more.

– Fire News photos by Tim Gorman

