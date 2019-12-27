Lewisberry Total Loss

Friday, December 27th, 2019, 10:21 am

Lewisberry crews from Fairview Township 68, DLA 69, Newberrytown 31, New Cumberland 10, Harrisburg Squad 8 and West Shore 13 were dispatched to a structure fire with flames visible through the roof. Nobody was home at the time of the fire. Fire spread quickly and the home was a total loss.

– Fire News photos by Jillian Stewart

