Levittown House Fire

Friday, December 27th, 2019, 8:40 am

The Wantagh Fire Department responded to a house fire at the corner of Sunrise and Green Lanes in Levittown. Initial reports indicated that a person and dog were possibly still inside the home. Chief of Department Joseph Gross III and Third Assistant Chief Leonard Mathewson were met by a heavy volume of smoke and flames at the front of the home, extending to the second floor. Engine 2, led by Lieutenant Nick Finocchio, stretched a hose line to the first floor. Ladder 2, led by Lieutenant Tom Melendez, arrived, and Melendez and Mathewson prepared to conduct a search when it was determined that the occupants had gotten out. Crews from Ladders 2 and 1 with Lieutenant/ex-Chief Bruce Sparke in command, performed truck work. Engine 7, under the direction of Lieutenant Josef Seier, stretched a second line to the second floor, while Engine 3, led by Captain Chris Gross, stretched a third hose as backup and attacked small pockets of fire on the outside. Also responding were units from Levittown, Bethpage and North Massapequa (standby). A police medic evaluated one civilian at the scene, who refused medical attention. The fire was declared under control in approximately 45 minutes. Investigators from the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office responded and determined the cause of the fire to be electrical.

– Fire News story by Kevin Regan, PIO; photos by Harry Loud

Tags: Kevin Regan, Levittown House Fire, PIO; photos by Harry Loud

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Fire, Fire Department, Long Island, Long Island, Nassau, Nassau County, Print Editions, State News