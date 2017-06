Leominster MVA

Saturday, June 3rd, 2017, 10:08 am

On January 21, 2017, Leominster (MA) firefighters from Ladder 1 used hydraulic tools to extricate a male from his truck which struck a tree and flipped on its side. The driver was seriously injured and transported to the trauma center in Worcester.

– Fire News photo by Scott LaPrade

