Legislator Sunderman Recognizes First Responders

Friday, February 15th, 2019, 9:47 pm

Resolution 339-2001 established a volunteer recognition program for firefighters and EMS personnel and designated October as Volunteer Recognition Month in Suffolk County. This resolution provides an opportunity for each legislator to formally recognize one volunteer in their district for their outstanding service as a first responder.

As the 3rd Legislative District contains multiple fire departments and ambulance companies, Legislator Sunderman requested that each individual department provide a member they wished to recognize for outstanding service and dedication through volunteerism in our community. After reviewing each nomination, Amy Thomas (top, left), Chief of Operations for South Country Ambulance, was chosen as Suffolk County Volunteer of Distinction for the Third Legislative District.

Amy has been a dedicated volunteer with South Country Ambulance for 20 years, having joined in 1998 when she was just 18. Amy gives freely of her time and constantly works to advance in her EMS education and career while serving our community. She has been an Emergency Medical Technician for 19 years and has climbed through the ranks to become Chief of Administration, a position she has held since 2010. This title makes her the third in command of the busiest EMS agency in the Town Of Brookhaven.

“It has been a pleasure to observe Amy rise through the ranks over the years and to see what an asset she has become to not just the ambulance company but her entire community,” said Legislator Sunderman

While Amy Thomas was selected as the overall Volunteer of Distinction for the Third Legislative District, the nominees submitted also deserve recognition for their hard work for our community. Those nominees were:

Firefighter Peter DiPinto, Sr., of the Brookhaven Fire Department;

2nd Assistant Chief Nicole Pannhurst of the Hagerman Fire Department;

Firefighter Ronald Vogt of the Manorville Fire Department;

2nd Lieutenant Fire Police Fred Stalker of the Mastic Fire Department;

Lieutenant Artie Surrey of the Mastic Beach Fire Department;

1st Assistant Chief Matthew Gropper of the Middle Island Fire Department.

“While this recognition singles out one individual for their exemplary work within the past calendar year, please remember that all volunteers deserve recognition for making our communities a safer place to live. As a volunteer myself, I understand what it means for volunteers to go above and beyond, often missing dinners, birthdays, and various other family activities,” stated Sunderman. – Fire News photos provided

Tags: Legislator Sunderman Recognizes First Responders

Category: Emergency Services, Events, Fire Department, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County