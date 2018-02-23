Lawrenceburg Mourns FF Jason Dickey

Friday, February 23rd, 2018, 1:34 am

On February 16th 2018, The Lawrenceburg Fire Department, Lawrence County, Tennessee, and the fire service as a whole gave Firefighter/Engineer Jason Dickey a hero’s farewell. Firefighter Dickey made the supreme sacrifice while working the scene of a house fire on February 12, 2018. He and two others were injured while overhauling a house when it collapsed on them.

Dozens upon dozens of Firefighters, Paramedics, EMTs and Police Officers, from near and far, traveled from all over Tennessee and Alabama to pay their respects and be part of the funeral procession (which was 6 miles long).

Firefighter Dickey will not be forgotten by his family, his department, or the City he served. He will be remembered as a hero.

A full gallery of photos from this day’s events can be found at www.allhandsfirephotos.com/TrainingOther-Photos/20180216-Firematic-Funeral-for-Jason-Dickey/

-Fire News photos and story by Mark Bellew

Tags: Lawrenceburg Mourns FF Jason Dickey, Mark Bellew

Category: Emergency Services, Events, Fire Department, State News, Tennessee