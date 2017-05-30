Latham Truck Rollover

Tuesday, May 30th, 2017, 5:16 pm

On March 23, 2017, the Latham Fire Department responded to a truck rollover on Route 7. Colonie Police Lt. James Gerace said that none of the waste oil the truck was carrying spilled, and a diesel fuel leak was handled by HazMat crews. “The driver will be getting a summons from the Town of Colonie Police Department for unsafe speed,” said Gerace, “and then I believe there’s going to be some DEC violations that will be issued as well.” Latham was assisted by Boght and West Albany along with the Ladies Auxiliary.

– Fire News photos by Tom Heffernan

