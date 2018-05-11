Lancaster Mixed-Use Fire

Friday, May 11th, 2018, 11:54 am

On February 20, 2018, a smoke detector activation alerted firefighters for a fire in the Village of Lancaster at the Yelling Goat Bar, which had apartments above. Departments from Lancaster, Bowmansville, Twin District and South Line assisted with the call. Lancaster Ladder 4 knocked down the fire and then crews entered to knock down hotspots. The fire was in an apartment above the bar which was opened and occupied at the time. All customers and staff exited safely. Thanks to Father Joe Bayne, Chaplain of Emergency Services in Erie County and the Buffalo Fire Departmen, who responded to the call to be with the firefighters.

-Fire News photo by Jim Lepard

