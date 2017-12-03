Lakeland Handles Garage Fire

Sunday, December 3rd, 2017, 8:34 pm

The Lakeland Fire Department responded to a house fire on Chestnut Avenue in Ronkonkoma on September 30, 2017. Firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions in an attached garage. All occupants were able to exit the home without injury. Mutual aid came from Bohemia, Central Islip, Hauppauge and Nesconset. It took 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

– Fire News photos by Joseph C. Sperber

