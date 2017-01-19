Lake Success Bedroom Fire

Thursday, January 19th, 2017, 7:42 pm

On November 12, 2016, Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department Companies 3, 4, 5 and the Ambulance Unit were dispatched to Meadow Woods Road, in the Village of Lake Success for a reported bedroom fire. Deputy Chief Stone arrived to heavy fire coming from the second floor. Engine 8740 stretched a handline to the second floor; a second line was stretched by the crew of E 8758. Crews from Companies 2 and 3 assisted with opening the attic to which the fire had extended. The Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office also responded.

– Fire News photo by Lee Genser

Tags: Lake Success Bedroom Fire, Lee Genser

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Long Island, Long Island, Nassau, Nassau County, Print Editions, State News