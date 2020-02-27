Kitchen Fire Takes House in Allegheny Twp.

Thursday, February 27th, 2020, 9:23 am

A kitchen fire escalated quickly in Allegheny Township recently. The residence’s only occupant awoke to the smell of smoke and found a fire in the kitchen. He tried to extinguish the flames but the fire had already started to spread. Crews arrived to a fully involved structure fire with no nearby hydrants. Tankers shuttled in water but not before the house was totally consumed by the fire.

– Fire News photo by Steve Matto

