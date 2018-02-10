Kiski’s Darhl L. Goldinger

Saturday, February 10th, 2018, 11:03 am

On December 14, 2017, a funeral service was held for Kiski Township Firefighter/Police Officer Darhl Goldinger. He passed away on December 11, age 72.

Goldinger was a member of the Kiski Township Volunteer Fire Department, and past member of the Manor Township Volunteer Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Apollo Ridge Food Bank, Inc., 1268 Old State Road, Apollo, PA 15613, or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

